Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,812,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,612.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,812,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,612.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Debevoise bought 14,945 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 365,230 shares of company stock worth $1,687,622. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

BCOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 88,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,473. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $174.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

