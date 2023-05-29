Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 52.2% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAM remained flat at $14.50 during trading hours on Friday. 14,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

