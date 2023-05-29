Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Has $146.94 Million Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,145 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up 40.1% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Kanzhun worth $146,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,468. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

