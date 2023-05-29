Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT at $487.00

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.09) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.83) to GBX 461 ($5.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

