Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $205.63

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.63.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDW Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.