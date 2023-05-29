Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Flywire Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $29.51 on Monday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 1,800 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $53,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 922,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,227,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,273,839 shares of company stock worth $126,933,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

