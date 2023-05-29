Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,107.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,107.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,107.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,107.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,461 shares of company stock worth $354,885. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BFST stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

