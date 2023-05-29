Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.54.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.