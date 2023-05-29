Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Caleres has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

