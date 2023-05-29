California Resources Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.282 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of California Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.