Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Bought by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,548 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $52.02 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,793 shares of company stock worth $210,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

