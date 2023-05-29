Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts RA International Group (LON:RAI) Price Target to GBX 25

RA International Group (LON:RAI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RA International Group Stock Performance

LON:RAI opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. RA International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 11.05 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.41.

About RA International Group

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

