Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts RA International Group (LON:RAI) Price Target to GBX 25

RA International Group (LON:RAI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RA International Group Stock Performance
LON:RAI opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Thursday. RA International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 11.05 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.41.
About RA International Group
