Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 4,755,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,566.9 days.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

Canadian Utilities stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.56. 4,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

