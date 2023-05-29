Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.17.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 5.3 %

CWB traded up C$1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.20. 289,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,520. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

