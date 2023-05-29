Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 89,361 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,361 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Juniper Networks worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 116,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.50. 4,050,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.52%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $847,251. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Further Reading

