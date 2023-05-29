Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,947 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KE by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,583,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KE by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,921,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,198 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,915,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,054. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -1.12. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.