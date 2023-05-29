Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,071.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,866.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,648.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

