Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Up 44.4% in May

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.47. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 683.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 992,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 865,454 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,408,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,383,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,225,000.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.