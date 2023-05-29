Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.

COOSF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

