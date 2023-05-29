Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
COOSF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.