Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $13.20 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.20 billion and approximately $211.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.75 or 0.06839779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004129 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,881,474,011 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

