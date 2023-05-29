Cardano Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $13.39 billion and approximately $219.94 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,912.85 or 0.06794407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00038804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004092 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,878,400,924 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

