CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.4 %

CareCloud stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

