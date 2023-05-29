Carmignac Gestion Acquires 695,222 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,222 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $53,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $16.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.51. 94,307,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,745,448. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.