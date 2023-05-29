Carmignac Gestion Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.21. 1,413,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,410. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

