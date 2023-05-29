Carmignac Gestion Buys 247,458 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,458 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.35% of Full Truck Alliance worth $29,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.84. 9,662,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,322. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

