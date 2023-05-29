Carmignac Gestion Buys 5,634 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in H World Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in H World Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in H World Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,201. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Profile



H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

