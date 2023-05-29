Carmignac Gestion Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,274 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 2.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $125,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $12.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $923.00. The company had a trading volume of 427,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $851.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $580.01 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

