Carmignac Gestion Has $227.57 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,702 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 4.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $227,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

