Carmignac Gestion Has $3.59 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.08. 3,124,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

