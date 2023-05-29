Carmignac Gestion Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.43. 3,287,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,671 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

