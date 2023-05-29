Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 626,759 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.66% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $156,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.01. 2,030,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,071. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

