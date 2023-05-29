Carmignac Gestion Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,131,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clarivate by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

