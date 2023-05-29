Carmignac Gestion Sells 831 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $374.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.19. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

