Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cboe Global Markets has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

CBOE stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

