CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.96 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $58.65 million and $6.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,932.43 or 0.99964264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06964734 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,870,102.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

