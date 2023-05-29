CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.58 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $56.58 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,685.58 or 1.00119322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07224633 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,976,773.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

