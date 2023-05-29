Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLLNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.