CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,004 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.15% of Lithium Americas worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LAC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 988,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.