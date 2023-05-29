CenterBook Partners LP Buys 5,886 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 0.3 %

AER stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.