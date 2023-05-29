CenterBook Partners LP Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 281.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 1.4% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.40% of Verra Mobility worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,619.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 942,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

