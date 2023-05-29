CenterBook Partners LP Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $103.21. 26,135,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,454,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $535.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

