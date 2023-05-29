CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 892,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,558,000 after buying an additional 53,536 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 79,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 160,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $425.79. 2,338,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

