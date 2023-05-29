CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.11. 1,479,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,874. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.