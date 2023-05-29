CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 47,443 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 400.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 0.9% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DY stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.29. 574,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,184. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

