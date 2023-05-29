CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,376 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,965,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,797 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,642. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

