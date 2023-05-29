CenterBook Partners LP Takes $2.49 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ambarella by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Roth Mkm cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

Ambarella Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.74. 1,151,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

