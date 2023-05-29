Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 0.4 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,369. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also

