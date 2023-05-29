Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Acquires 7,750 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 3.1% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Baidu by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $50,261,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $7.41 on Monday, hitting $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,657. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

