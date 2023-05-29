Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $241,000 Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after buying an additional 613,492 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,529,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,952,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. 4,133,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

