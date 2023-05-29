Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,642. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

